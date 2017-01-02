Solar scam: Ex-CM Oommen Chandy appears in Bengaluru court    

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. PTI photo Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. PTI photo

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday appeared in a city civil court in connection with a solar project cheating case, with the court directing him to be present before it on every hearing to begin the process of cross-examination.

Additional City Civil and Sessions Court Judge N R Channakeshava had directed the Congress leader to be present on December 13, but he did not appear.

Bengaluru-based businessman M K Kuruvilla had filed a petition in 2015 seeking return of Rs 1,60,85,700 deposited with SCOSSA Educational Consultants Private Limited, the first defendant, for setting up a solar power project in Kerala.

As the hearing resumed, counsel for Kuruvilla sought time for studying the affidavit submitted by Chandy. Kuruvilla’s counsel, in his submissions, alleged that the copy of the affidavit given to him was different from the one which was submitted to the court today.

“Hence, we seek time for studying the affidavit, as it is different from the copy of the affidavit we received sometimes back,” he said.

Sustaining the plea, the judge adjourned the matter to January nine and directed Chandy to appear before him for cross-examination.

On October 24, the court had directed six persons, including Chandy, and a firm to together pay an amount of Rs 1,60,85,700 to Kuruvilla, with 12 per cent interest, for a solar project that did not materialize.

Chandy had filed two applications appealing against the earlier verdict. The first plea challenged court’s ex-parte order and the second sought that his arguments be heard.

Earlier, holding Chandy jointly liable for paying back the money to the petitioner in the case by a firm for a solar power project which did not materialize, the court had said “six defendants, including Chandy and SCOSSA Educational Consultants Private Limited, shall pay the decreetal (ordered) sum Rs 1,60,85,700 to the plaintiff with current and future interest at 12 per cent per annum.”

The court had said the defendants must comply with the order within six months failing which Kuruvilla will be entitled to recover the determined amount from the defendants, in accordance with law.

The Bengaluru-based businessman, in his petition, had sought Rs 1,60,85,700 with 18 per cent interest per annum on the deposited sum along with court expenses. The court allowed the plea with an interest of 12 per cent.