Solar scam: Bengaluru Court adjourns matter to January 9

A Bengaluru Court on Monday adjourned the solar scam matter to January 9 as the complainant’s lawyer was not prepared to cross examine former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Chandy has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.9 crore in the solar scam.

The scam involves duping of several persons by the two prime accused – S Saritha Nair and Radhakrishnan – who had promised to install solar power panels for them.

Chandy served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, first between August 2004 to May 2006 and again between May 2011 to May 2016.