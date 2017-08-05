‘Solar energy to provide two-thirds of Nagpur Metro’s power needs’

“The viability of a metro project shouldn’t be measured in purely tangible financial terms of expenditure and income. Factors such as minimisation of mishaps, environment protection due to non-polluting features, decongestion in traffic and saving of fuel also have a value attached to it. Nagpur Metro project, with about 3.5 lakh commuters expected every day and with two thirds of its power requirement being met by rooftop solar systems, will prove to be a viable project,” Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Mahametro, said here on Friday.

Dixit was at Loksatta and interacted with the staff ahead of the Metro’s inaugural trial run of 5.6 km from Khapri to Nagpur airport at-grade (ground) section later this month. Claiming that about 40 per cent of the Nagpur project work has been completed, Dixit said, “The Nagpur project connects cities, business, work and educational places to offer a sophisticated mode of transport to every section of the population. Preparation for the at-grade section run, such as security checks and certifications, are almost complete and three coaches have already arrived in the city.”

Dixit said that the 39-km Metro journey will offer scenic view points as well as modern facilities to commuters at the 36 stations. The Nagpur Metro will have at least two double-decker sections, where a road will run parallel below the Metro track. “The part of the project near the railway station was particularly challenging, due to the typical position of the railway bridge and heavy congestion of traffic and buildings. When complete, it will be a civil engineering feat by itself,” Dixit said.

