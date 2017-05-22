Solanki takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi over frequent visits to state

ON THE eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to his home state, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki attributed the PM’s frequent visits to the state as “a political compulsion to bolster a weak state BJP leadership”.

Solanki said this at a memorial meeting to pay tributes to late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Urging the Congress to rise above ‘petty issues’, Solanki said the party should be able to see the bigger picture emerging in state politics and “expose the fascist tendencies of the BJP”.

“We are contesting the elections not just to win, but to oust the fascist BJP,” Solanki said. He added that Rajiv was ridiculed by former PM A B Vajpayee for introducing computers in India “but now Modi is taking credit for setting up Digital India”.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Pandya, environmental engineer and activist, said recent incidents like Naliya case showed that the BJP was treating women victims as accused. “The Congress has to work out a strategy to counter Modi’s style of turning every adversity into a opportunity,” said Pandya.

