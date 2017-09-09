‘Solan schoolboy, hooked to Blue Whale Challenge, now being counselled by parents’

Blue whale challenge: Solan has a large number of educational institutes and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar has agreed to organise mass awareness drives among students. Blue whale challenge: Solan has a large number of educational institutes and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar has agreed to organise mass awareness drives among students.

A class VI student of a private school in Solan was caught playing the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ — a controversial online game that that exhorts young people to kill themselves after a series of challenges — setting alarm bells ringing among the police and school managements.

After his parents noticed the image of a whale on his arm, the boy, who was playing the ‘game’ for the past few days on the cellphone of a fellow student, reportedly told his parents that nearly a half a dozen other students of the same age group also have links related to the Blue Whale Challenge on their phones. The matter was also brought to the notice of parents of some other children and the police were informed.

Solan Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said, “I passed instructions to the Additional SP to be pro-active in the matter. The boy’s parents have been advised to keep a watch and counsel him about the dangerous side of the Blue Whale Challenge,” he informed. Chawla also proposed to hold a meeting with some school managements in the town and involve parents in awareness campaigns.

Solan has a large number of educational institutes and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar has agreed to undertake mass awareness drives among students in the 12-19 age group and parents. He said, “Parents are advised to recognise changes in their kid’s behaviour that may point to depression or other mental health issues. By viewing the child’s text messages, call logs, search history, school notebooks and communications via Facebook and WhatsApp,one can get useful insights,” he wrote in a Facebook post recently.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed concern over the Solan incident and appealed to youths and parents to ensure that everyone stays away from this deadly game and rather take up sports to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Anurag Thakur said, “Today’s teenagers live in a fast-paced, virtual world that has both pros and cons. Constant engagement and interaction between youths and parents is critical. It is a must that there is open conversation between children and elders as it help in addressing issues of any kind at the very nascent stage. This certainly will work towards fighting any kind of stigma and offer support to individuals in a timely and preventive manner.”

He said “I have always been an advocate of promoting sports among youths as it ensures that their energies remain channelised in the right direction and helps in personality development. Therefore, I urge all the parents to encourage their children to pursue sport of their choice, as that will go a long way in benefiting them, both mentally and physically.”

