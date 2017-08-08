Sohrabuddin’s brother moves High Court against Vanzara discharge

Gujarat former DIG DG Vanzara received a grand reception at the Ahmedabad airport as he returned home after nine years. (Express photo)

Rubabuddin Sheikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara and Rajasthan IPS officer Dinesh M N from the fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati. A CBI court had recently discharged the two, stating there was no prima facie evidence against them.

Rubabuddin, however, has claimed in his plea that there was sufficient evidence on record to establish that Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi were “abducted, kept in wrongful confinement”, and that the two of them along with Parajapati “were killed in a fake encounter”. Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster, who the Gujarat Police claimed had “links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba”, and Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted by Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad when they were on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra and killed in an alleged fake encounter near Gandhinagar in November 2005. Tulsiram Prajapati, a key witness to the alleged fake encounter, was also killed by police.

