Sohrabuddin trial: Prajapati’s brother died in 2016, CBI tells special court

THE CBI on Saturday informed the special court that the younger brother of Tulsiram Prajapati, 34-year-old Pawan Kumar Prajapati, who was to appear as a prosecution witness in the case, had died in 2016. Special Public Prosecutor BP Raju informed the court that when a constable had visited Madhya Pradesh this month to serve summons issued to Pawan to appear as a witness in the case, his relatives told the constable that he had died in 2016. A copy of the death certificate was handed over to the constable to be submitted before the court. According to the list of witnesses submitted by the CBI, Pawan was to be called as a prosecution witness on March 1.

“We have received a death certificate dated September 13, 2016 to intimate us about the death of Pawan Kumar Prajapati in response to the summons we sent for him to appear as a prosecution witness,” Raju told the court. He said that the cause of the death was not mentioned in the death certificate. Pawan had given a detailed statement about Prajapati to the CBI in 2011. He had claimed that Prajapati had fallen in bad company since a very young age and was implicated in many theft cases in Ujjain. He had told the CBI that in November 2005, he had read about Prajapati’s arrest by Rajasthan police in the media.

In February 2006, Pawan had said, he had gone to meet Prajapati along with his mother to a court in Ujjain. Prajapati had then told them about the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin and the killing of Sohrabuddin’s wife Kausarbi.

According to Pawan’s 2011 statement, Prajapati had then told him that he was also facing threats from Gujarat and Rajasthan police of being killed in a fake encounter by showing he was trying to escape from custody. He further told CBI about his other meetings with Prajapati in court including his last meeting in October 2006.

“At the time of leaving, he (Prajapati) was weeping and told me and my mother that this was probably his last meeting as there has been a plan to eliminate him in a false encounter by the police. My mother, however, kept on assuring him and told him to leave everything to God,” Pawan had said in his statement. He had also referred to the letters his brother had written to the National Human Rights Commission, identifying his signature and claimed his brother was eventually killed in a fake encounter on December 26, 2006.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the special CBI court ordered cancellation of warrant against accused Balkrishna Chaubey, former sub-inspector, Gujarat police, after he appeared before the court. The court had on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against him as neither he nor his lawyer were present in court during recording of evidence. The court directed that the warrant be cancelled after payment of Rs 5,000 as penalty. It also directed Chaubey to bear the expenses incurred by two witnesses whose deposition was deferred on Friday, including the airfare of an IPS officer who had come from Ahmedabad. The court will now hear the matter on March 5.

