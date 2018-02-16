Witness in Prajapati encounter case seeks protection

Tulsiram Prajapati Tulsiram Prajapati

A key prosecution witness has written to the special CBI court hearing the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case seeking protection. The witness connected with the Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case is expected to depose before court this month. The witness wrote to the CBI court this week after a summons was delivered to him in Udaipur by the CBI seeking his appearance in court to depose. Special Judge S J Sharma has directed the CBI to make the arrangements for his protection. “He is said to be a material witness. Looking into his fear, it is desirable to provide protection to him to bring (him) and send (him) back from court to his house. SP, CBI Mumbai, is directed to make arrangements,” the court said on Wednesday. The witness expressed fear in his letter regarding his safety if he comes to depose against the accused.

Prajapati, an associate of Sohrabuddin, was abducted along with him and Sohrabuddin’s wife Kausarbi in November 2005 by policemen. While Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi were taken to Gujarat and allegedly killed in fake encounters, Prajapati was lodged in a jail in Udaipur till 2006.

As an eyewitness to the abduction, Prajapati had allegedly received threats from policemen involved in the crime. He had written to the local court as well as the National Human Rights Commission stating that he feared he would be killed in a staged encounter by the police. The witness who has sought protection is connected with this aspect of the case. Prajapati was killed in December 2006. The police had claimed he was killed while attempting to escape from custody when he was being taken to court. His case was clubbed with the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter based on a Supreme Court order in 2012.

So far, the court has been hearing witnesses pertaining to Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi. The witnesses pertaining to Prajapati will begin deposing from February 22. The prosecution has so far examined 49 witnesses, 33 of whom have been declared hostile. The Bombay High Court this week pulled up the CBI, asking the agency what protection was it providing witnesses. “What protection are you offering to your witnesses? It is your duty to protect the witnesses, so they can depose fearlessly. You can’t file a chargesheet and not give your witness protection,” Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said on Monday.

