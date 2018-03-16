Sohrabuddin Shaikh case: Bombay HC likely to hear revision applications on March 22

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (file photo ) Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (file photo )

The Bombay High Court is likely to hear revision applications filed by Rubabuddin Shaikh, challenging the discharge of three senior police officers accused in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, on March 22. Before the change in judges’ assignment, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing three applications filed by Rubabuddin, challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Dinesh M N and Rajkumar Pandiyan, along with two applications filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Rajasthan Police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat Police officer N K Amin. Justice Dere had completed the hearings on three out of the five pleas.

Earlier this week, however, Rubabuddin’s lawyer Gautam Tiwari mentioned the case before the bench of Justice N W Sambre, who has now been assigned criminal revision applications, and the pleas have been fixed for hearing on March 22.

Earlier, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Vanzara, Amin, Pandian and Dinesh M N, was to complete his arguments in favour of Pandiyan at the next hearing and the bench was to begin hearing the arguments on the plea challenging Vanzara’s discharge.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App