Sohrabuddin Shaikh case: Another eyewitness to abduction turns hostile

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. This raises the number of hostile witnesses in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case to 50. (File) Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. This raises the number of hostile witnesses in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case to 50. (File)

Proving the alleged abduction of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausarbi and associate Tulsiram Prajapati from a luxury bus on November 23, 2005, may now be an uphill task for the CBI with one more key eyewitness to the abduction turning hostile on Wednesday. This raises the number of hostile witnesses in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case to 50. The witness examined on Wednesday was a co-passenger in the bus from Hyderabad to Sangli. She submitted before the court that she had slept through the overnight journey and did not know if any incident had taken place.

The CBI claims that the three were abducted by the police and Sohrabuddin was killed in an encounter on November 26, 2005, and Kausarbi, too, was subsequently killed within days. Another witness connected with Prajapati, submitted before the court on Wednesday that Prajapati had spoken about the threat to his life, months before his alleged fake encounter on December 26, 2006. So far, 73 witnesses have deposed in the case.

The Gujarat CID, which initially investigated the case, had recorded the statements of only four passengers from the bus, including that of a commercial artist, his wife, son and daughter-in-law. The 70-year-old artist and his son deposed before the special CBI court on December 6, 2017 and both had already turned hostile. The CBI then recently summoned the artist’s wife and daughter-in-law, who had also traveled with him on the bus in which the alleged abduction took place.

The artist’s 41-year-old daughter-in-law, who came to depose as a prosecution witness, informed the court on Wednesday that her mother-in-law (the artist’s wife) had died in July 2017 of a heart attack. As the last remaining passenger on the bus, whose statement was recorded in the investigation, CBI prosecutor BP Raju then proceeded to examine her. The witness told the court that though she did not remember the year, she had traveled with her parents-in-law to Hyderabad for a function that her father-in-law had to attend there. She denied that her husband had traveled with them. “My husband and I have a business to run. One of us has to stay back, so he had not accompanied us,” she told the court.

“I do not remember the dates of this travel on the bus. I do not remember the travel company bus we had booked. I do not remember the place from where we boarded the bus. I do not remember the seat numbers we were seated on,” she told the court, answering questions put forth by the prosecutor in relation to her previous statements given to the CID and the CBI. She then said she remembered that her mother-in-law had sat next to her and her father-in-law was seated behind them.

“We had left after having dinner in the evening. I did not wake up in between, nor did my mother-in-law,”she told the court. In her previous statements, she had said that they had traveled on December 22, 2005 and the bus had stopped at a dhaba in the night, where her husband and father-in-law had got down for tea and snacks. The bus had resumed the journey and the lights were switched off on the bus, her earlier statement said. It further said that the bus had stopped with sudden breaks applied, leading to a big jolt, which woke up all passengers.

A Qualis car had blocked the bus from the front and three men entered the bus and said that they were police. They asked for the lights to be switched on and began checking passengers. Three passengers, including a burkha-clad woman, were made to alight from the bus, her statement had said. On Wednesday, after she was declared hostile, during cross-examination, when confronted with her statement, the witness denied all this. She said when she was questioned by the police, she had told them the same thing about her having slept off during the journey. Other witnesses pertaining to the abduction, including the driver and cleaner of the bus, have also turned hostile.

Raju said that four members of the witness’s family, the bus driver and cleaner were the only witnesses pertaining to the alleged abduction from the bus.

They have all been declared hostile. Meanwhile, the other witness examined on Wednesday, who had earlier sought protection from the court apprehending threat to safety arrived in court with three armed guards, told the court that he was representing Mohammed Azam, an accused in the Hamid Lala murder case in Udaipur in 2004. On Azam’s recommendation, he also began representing Tulsiram, Azam’s co-accused in the murder case.

The witness, a practicing lawyer in Udaipur court, told the trial court that Tulsiram had told him that Udaipur police had detained him from November 26, 2005 and shown him arrested only on November 29. He further said that Tulsiram had appeared before the magistrate on January 27, 2006 and given a handwritten application stating that he apprehended danger to his life. He said in the application that he would be shown to have escaped from custody and then killed. The witness said that another application was made by Tulsiram on February 2, 2006.

Prajapati was allegedly killed on December 26, 2006, while being taken from Ahmedabad to Udaipur, after the police claimed that he had escaped from custody. While the witness said he had seen Tulsiram sign on the applications, during cross-examination he flip-flopped about whether he had seen Tulsiram write those applications himself. He also could not answer whether Tulsiram was literate, when questioned by defence advocate Wahab Khan. The witness also told the court that he had not submitted proof through providing a copy of the vakalatnama to the CBI to show he was representing Tulsiram.

