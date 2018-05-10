Sohrabuddin encounter case: Witness deposes on Prajapati letter to NHRC on threat to life

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File photo) Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File photo)

In the case of the alleged fake encounters of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati, a police officer on Wednesday deposed on Prajapati’s complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) months before his death, in which he had stated that he would be killed in a staged encounter.

The officer, prosecution witness number 79, was a police inspector in the crime branch in the office of the then Udaipur SP, Dinesh M N, in 2005-06. He submitted before the court that his duties included receiving all correspondence sent for the perusal of the SP from police stations and the public. He told the court that he would put up such correspondence before the SP and, on his instructions, make remarks and forward them to the concerned authorities .

Asked by special public prosecutor B P Raju, whether he had received any correspondence from a man named Tulsiram Prajapati, the witness said as there were many complaints, he would be able to recognise it if shown to him. He was then showed the complaint forwarded by the NHRC to the SP, Udaipur, on June 22, 2006, stating that the complaint should be “transmitted to the authority concerned for such action as is deemed appropriate”. The witness recognised his endorsement and signature and told the court that since Dinesh M N was not available in office that day, the complaint was forwarded to ASP Hari Prasad Kataria.

The witness explained that during his tenure, the SP office received three categories of complaints. The first category involved complaints from the state government, commissions or senior officers, where a report was expected to be given. The second and third category did not mandate that a reply or report be sent. “As the NHRC had not sought a response to the complaint, the letter was considered to be in the second category and it was only forwarded to the police station,” he said, adding that he was not aware of what action was taken. He said ASP Kataria had forwarded the letter to the ASP (East), who then sent it to Suratpole police station on June 29, 2006.

During cross-examination by the defence, the witness said he was not aware from where Tulsiram wrote the letter. He added that there was no stamp from any jail authority. Tulsiram was lodged in Udaipur jail from November 2005 till his death in December 2006.

