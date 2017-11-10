Sohrabuddin encounter case: IPS officer’s discharge plea rejected

The special CBI court has rejected the discharge application filed by IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

Aggarwal had sought discharge on the ground of parity with IPS officer D G Vanzara who was discharged. The court, however, held that there was prima facie evidence against Aggarwal for charges to be framed against him.

So far, charges have been framed against 21 accused in the case. The court is likely to file charges against Aggarwal and decide on the discharge plea of Rajasthan Police officer Rehman Khan next week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App