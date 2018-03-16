Discharge of 3 police officers in Sohrabuddin encounter case: New judge to hear pleas on March 22

Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster who the police said had terror connections, and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted and killed by a team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2005. Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster who the police said had terror connections, and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted and killed by a team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2005.

A new judge of the Bombay High Court is likely to hear revision applications filed by Rubabuddin Shaikh, challenging the discharge of three senior police officers accused in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, on March 22.

Before the change in judges’ assignment, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing three applications filed by Rubabuddin, challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Dinesh M N and Rajkumar Pandiyan, along with two applications filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Rajasthan Police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat Police officer N K Amin.

Justice Dere had completed the hearings on three out of the five pleas. Earlier this week, however, Rubabuddin’s lawyer Gautam Tiwari mentioned the case before the bench of Justice N W Sambre, who has now been assigned criminal revision applications, and the pleas have been fixed for hearing on March 22.

Earlier, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Vanzara, Amin, Pandian and Dinesh M N, was to complete his arguments in favour of Pandiyan at the next hearing and the bench was to begin hearing the arguments on the plea challenging Vanzara’s discharge. The CBI lawyer said it was yet to receive a notice on the new date of hearing of its two petitions.

Rubabuddin told reporters that he would request the new judge to allow him to approach acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and seek that the matter is reassigned to the Justice Mohite-Dere’s court.

“The only reason I want to urge the acting chief justice to reassign the matters to Justice Mohite-Dere is that the latter has extensively heard the arguments. Going before a new bench and re-doing all the arguments will be a needless waste of time,” he said. Rubabuddin has challenged the discharge of IPS officers D G Vanzara, Dinesh M N and Rajkumar Pandian from the case. The CBI has challenged the discharge of Amin and Rathod.

Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster who the police said had terror connections, and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted and killed by a team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2005. Sohrabuddin’s aide, Tulsiram Prajapati, was allegedly killed in a fake encounter by Rajasthan Police a year later. The CBI, which probed the encounters, termed them as fake and named 38 people as accused. A special CBI court in Mumbai — where the trial is underway — discharged 14 people, including senior police officers and BJP president Amit Shah.

