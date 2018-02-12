  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Sohrabuddin encounter case: Bombay HC questions CBI on protection of witnesses

Sohrabuddin encounter case: Bombay HC questions CBI on protection of witnesses

" What protection are you providing to witnesses. Some of them have turned hostile. Is this the seriousness with which CBI is conducting the trial?" questioned Justice Revati Mohite-Dere.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: February 12, 2018 5:34 pm
compensation from Reliance Infrastructure for the death of her son due to electrocution. Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)
Related News

The Bombay High Court Monday questioned the CBI on the protection being provided to witnesses of the alleged Sohrabuddin encounter case while taking into consideration that many witnesses had turned hostile in the matter. ” What protection are you providing to witnesses. Some of them have turned hostile. Is this the seriousness with which CBI is conducting the trial?” questioned Justice Revati Mohite-Dere.

The court was hearing petitions filed by Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Rajasthan IPS officer Dinesh M N, and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan, along with two applications filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Dalpat Singh Rathod, a constable with the Rajasthan police and NK Amin who was with the Gujarat Police.

The court was hearing arguments of senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani who is appearing for Amin.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Vimlesh Kumar
    Feb 12, 2018 at 5:50 pm
    Excellent reporting
    (4)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Feb 12: Latest News