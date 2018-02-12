Sohrabuddin encounter case: Bombay HC questions CBI on protection of witnesses

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

The Bombay High Court Monday questioned the CBI on the protection being provided to witnesses of the alleged Sohrabuddin encounter case while taking into consideration that many witnesses had turned hostile in the matter. ” What protection are you providing to witnesses. Some of them have turned hostile. Is this the seriousness with which CBI is conducting the trial?” questioned Justice Revati Mohite-Dere.

The court was hearing petitions filed by Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Rajasthan IPS officer Dinesh M N, and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan, along with two applications filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Dalpat Singh Rathod, a constable with the Rajasthan police and NK Amin who was with the Gujarat Police.

The court was hearing arguments of senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani who is appearing for Amin.

