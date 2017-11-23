Sohrabuddin case: Trial to begin next week

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

IN THE Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a list of witnesses to be examined in the first phase of the trial. The special CBI court has issued summons to the witnesses to remain present as per the dates on which they are expected to depose. During the hearing last week, the CBI submitted a list of 26 witnesses they will be examining.

The court has framed charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against 22 accused. The Bombay High Court has restrained the trial court from framing charges against IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal while it hears his appeal against the court’s order rejecting his discharge application.

Of the total 38 accused initially named by the CBI, 15 including BJP chief Amit Shah were either discharged or dropped by the court. In November 2005, Sheikh was travelling in a Sangli-bound bus from Hyderabad along with his wife Kausarbi and associate Tulsiram Prajapati. A police team chased the bus and allegedly forced the three to alight and eventually took them to Ahmedabad where Sheikh was killed first. Kausarbi was killed after that and Prajapati, who had witnessed the incident, was killed in December 2006. The trial is likely to commence in the case from next week.

