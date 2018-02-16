Sohrabuddin case: ‘Not enough evidence of meeting of minds between Dinesh and co-accused’

The High Court was hearing three applications filed by Rubabuddin challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Dinesh and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan (Representational Image) The High Court was hearing three applications filed by Rubabuddin challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Dinesh and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan (Representational Image)

The lawyer for Dinesh M N, who was the Udaipur SP at the time of the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter, informed Bombay High Court on Thursday there wasn’t sufficient evidence to show “meeting of minds between Dinesh M N and the other co-accused” relating to the fake encounters of Sohrabuddin and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati. The officer’s counsel Raja Thakare said the statements of witnesses that were relied upon to infer involvement of Dinesh in the alleged fake encounters were “hearsay” gathered from other co-accused. “There is no prima facie relevant material to show that Dinesh was part of killing and hatching of a conspiracy in the cases of Sohrabuddin and Prajapati,” Thakare said. Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin Shaikh has challenged the discharge of Dinesh, when junior officers were not discharged. Rubabuddin’s lawyer has argued that Dinesh role in the alleged fake encounters were the same as his juniors, yet he was discharged.

Dinesh is suspected to have travelled to Ahmedabad from Udaipur on November 24, 2005, to participate in the alleged fake encounter of Shaikh on November 26. The High Court was hearing three applications filed by Rubabuddin challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat D G Vanzara, Dinesh and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan, along with two applications filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Rajasthan police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat police officer N K Amin.

Thakare pointed out that the argument that the “same material had been considered differently by the trial court while considering the discharge petition of Dinesh and that of his juniors (whose discharge application was rejected)cannot be said to be correct…. The role attributed to them is of shooting at Sohrabuddin,” Thakare said. He was responding to arguments made by Rubabuddin’s lawyer on Wednesday that the roles of Dinesh and his juniors were the same.

Thakare said the CBI had also decided not to challenge his discharge petition. “His discharge is at par with acquittal and cannot be interfered with unless the court finds it to be perverse.” Thakare also said that while call detail records of other accused were produced but Dinesh’s records were never obtained. “If there was any incriminating evidence against him, why were his CDRs (call detail records) not taken…. He was not only in contact with Vanzara but several other officials from Gujarat, MP as part of his official duty,” Thakare said. Rubabuddin’s lawyer Gautam Tiwari had earlier said that Dinesh’s senior, an inspector-general, had said that Dinesh did not follow official procedures to seek permission to travel to Gujarat with the intention of arresting Sohrabuddin, who was then wanted in the Hamid Lala murder case in Udaipur on December 31, 2004.

Thakare countered: “The case relating to Hamid Lala was over a year old. The IG had joined much later so there was no question of briefing him. As far as the question of not taking permission from a superior is concerned, he (Dinesh) had sought the permission of the DG. He had informed the highest officers of the state. No one should have any objection if he was going on official work.”

Pointing to the statement of one of the witnesses who had turned hostile, and who was then a constable with Gujarat police, Thakare said: “He does not say that he travelled in the vehicle he was driving (during Sohrabuddin’s alleged encounter) or he (Dinesh) alighted from the vehicle being driven by the other driver. No one says he was there before or during the incident (alleged encounter). They only claim that he was there in Ahmedabad at the relevant time.” On the arguments related to the Prajapati case, Thakare said there was nothing to prove that Prajapati was in the luxury bus that Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausarbi were travelling in before the police allegedly stopped the bus and took them into custody”.

“If he was on the bus, the question is where did he go after that even as he was wanted by the police,” said Thakare. He also relied on statements of people Prajapati was staying with in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, to prove he had been staying there for 15 days prior to arrest. Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster who the Gujarat police claimed had “links with the LeT”, and Kausarbi were allegedly abducted by Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli and killed in an alleged fake encounter near Gandhinagar in November 2005.

