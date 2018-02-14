Sohrabuddin case: Here is list of 15 discharged so far

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File) Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File)

D G Vanzara, DIG, Gujarat ATS: Originally accused No.1, discharged on August 1, 2017, after trial court observed that prosecution had not even whispered about his presence at the site of the abduction and killing of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, Kausarbi and Tulsiram Prajapati.

Rajkumar Pandiyan, SP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.2. CBI claimed he arranged jeep for police team to go to Hyderabad for committing offence, took part in abduction, present at spot of encounter and disposal of Kausarbi’s body. Discharged on August 25, 2016, for lack of sanction to prosecute.

Dinesh M N, SP, Rajasthan: Originally accused No.3. CBI alleged he took part in the Shaikh encounter, was a conspirator, facilitated Prajapati encounter. Discharged on August 1, 2017, with no prima facie material to link him with the encounters.

Narendra Amin, DySP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.12. CBI claimed he was present during disposal of Kausarbi’s body, was in touch with other accused. Discharged in August 2016 for lack of evidence.

Abhay Chudasama, SP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.15. CBI alleged he interrogated Shaikh before encounter, tried to influence Shaikh’s relatives to withdraw SC writ. Discharged on April 29, 2015, for lack of evidence.

Amit Shah, MoS Home Affairs, Gujarat: Originally accused No.16. CBI claimed conspiracy to nab and kill Sohrabuddin was hatched with his knowledge. Discharged on December 30, 2014, with court observing there was no sufficient ground to frame charges.

Ajay Patel, no official post: Originally accused No.17. CBI claimed he coerced witnesses. He argued in discharge plea that he was booked as he refused to give a statement implicating Amit Shah. Discharged on April 28, 2014, for lack of evidence.

Yashpal Singh Chudasama, no official post: Originally accused No.18. CBI claimed he allegedly coerced witnesses. He claimed in discharge plea that his name was taken to build case against Amit Shah. Discharged on April 27, 2015, for lack of evidence.

Vimal Patni, marble businessman, Rajasthan: Originally accused No.20. CBI alleged he approached Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Katariya after receiving ransom calls from Shaikh and Prajapati. CBI claimed that Katariya then called Shah who told Gujarat police to search for Shaikh. Patni claimed he had only sought police protection. Discharged him on February 26, 2015, for lack of evidence.

Gulab Chand Katariya, Home Minister, Rajasthan: Originally accused No.21. CBI alleged he was one of the conspirators in the case along with Patni. Discharged on February 26, 2015, for lack of evidence.

N L Balasubramanyam, SP, AP Police: Originally accused No.22. CBI alleged he instructed junior officers to accompany Gujarat policemen for abduction of Shaikh, others. Accommodated Pandiyan in Hyderabad, and was aware of their plan to kill Sohrabuddin. Court discharged him for lack of evidence on July 13, 2015.

Dalpatsingh Rathod, Head Constable, Rajasthan Police: CBI alleged he was involved in killing of Prajapati. Discharged on July 24, 2017, for lack of sanction to prosecute.

Prashant Pande, DGP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.35. CBI alleged he delayed investigation, withheld Action Taken Report, was part of meeting with Shah where instructions to protect accused were given. Discharged on February 4, 2015, for lack of sanction to prosecute.

Geeta Johri, IGP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.36. CBI claimed she pressured IO to shield senior police officers. Discharged on March 2, 2015, for lack of sanction to prosecute.

n Om Prakash Mathur, Additional DGP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.37. CBI alleged that he created hurdles in investigation. Discharged on March 31, 2015, with court saying no prima facie case.

Plea Pending

Vipul Aggarwal, SP, Gujarat: Originally accused No.24. CBI alleged he ordered destruction of relevant leave records of Pandya, who allegedly shot Prajapati. Discharge plea pending before Bombay High Court.

Note: All designations, positions at the time of alleged encounter death of Sohrabuddin Shaikh on November 25, 2005.

— Sadaf Modak/Mumbai

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App