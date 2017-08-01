Sohrabuddin case: Court rejects discharge plea of Rajasthan cops

A SPECIAL court on Monday rejected the discharge application of two Rajasthan police officers accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh ‘encounter’ case. Himanshu Singh and Shyam Singh Charan were police sub-inspectors in the Rajasthan police at the time of the alleged encounter in November 2005. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed their discharge, submitting before the court that they were among the main accused and that they were accused of firing shots at Sheikh.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Gujarat CID, which was earlier investigating the case, Singh had fired two rounds at Sheikh while Charan had fired one round. The CID had alleged that Sheikh was killed in a staged encounter by a team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police. In November 2005, Sheikh, along with his wife Kausarbi and associate Tulsiram Prajapati, was travelling in a Sangli-bound bus from Hyderabad.

A police team chased the bus and forced the three to alight and took them to Ahmedabad, where they were eventually killed. The CID had alleged that it was made to appear that Sheikh was escaping, while he was shot at by cops including Singh and Charan. The two had been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2014 after it was first rejected in 2013 on the ground of changed circumstances.

A co-accused Dinesh M N, who was the then superintendent of police in Rajasthan police, was released on bail. The court had observed that Amin had a much larger role to play than the two PSIs, as per the chargesheet.

A special court in Mumbai is hearing the case after the Supreme Court ordered for the trial to be transferred out of Gujarat. So far, the court has discharged or dropped 13 accused. The discharge plea of some of the accused is still pending, after which the trial will begin in the case. A total of 38 persons were named as accused in the case initially.

