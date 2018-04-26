Sohrabuddin case: Bombay HC to hear six pleas against discharge of accused

The court is hearing the six applications together. The court is hearing the six applications together.

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday said it will start hearing the six revision applications, filed against the discharge granted to the accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case of 2005, in June. After seeking the consent of all parties, Justice Nitin Sambre adjourned the case till June 20, when the court will hear the applications at length.

The court is hearing the six applications together. These include three filed by Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin, challenging the discharge of former Gujarat DIG D G Vanzara and IPS officers Dinesh M N and Rajkumar Pandiyan; two others filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Rajasthan Police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat Police officer N K Amin; and one application filed by Amin calling for two statements made by the driver of the private vehicle, in which Shaikh was allegedly taken by the accused to the encounter spot in 2005. The two statements are not part of the CBI chargesheet.

The applications were placed before Justice Sambre after judges’ assignments changed in March. Justice Sambre asked the lawyers for Rubabuddin, the CBI and the discharged officers how much time each would take to complete their arguments. The court asked lawyers, including Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani and Raja Thakre, to submit their schedule to the court and listed the cases for hearing on June 20.

