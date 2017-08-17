Sohail Mahmood takes charge as Pakistan’s envoy to India

Sohail Mahmood Sohail Mahmood

Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, on Wednesday arrived in Delhi and took charge at the High Commission. He is likely to present his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind soon. The Indian Express had first reported that Mahmood was likely to be the next Pakistan envoy on February 17.

Sohail Mahmood, a career diplomat, joined Pakistan’s foreign service in 1985. His first posting abroad was in Ankara, where he served at the Pakistan Embassy from 1991-1994. Since then, he has served in various missions abroad, including Washington, New York and Ankara. He was Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand from 2009-2013.

Before assuming his position at Ankara, Mahmood was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, where he earlier served as Director General (2005-2009), Director (1995-1998) and Section Officer (1986-1991).

He is one of the senior most officers of the Pakistan Foreign Service. Born in 1962, Mahmood holds Masters degrees in History and International Relations.

