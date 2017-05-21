Software engineer dies after falling off treadmill

A 30-YEAR-old software engineer died after he fell off a treadmill at a gym in New Town on Saturday. Amar M, a resident of Mysore in Karnataka, went unconscious after falling off the treadmill, police sources said. He also started bleeding from his nose. He was rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital in Salt Lake, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police sources said the incident took place around 8 am. Amar, a fitness freak, was running on the treadmill like any other day when he suddenly fell off the machine. Prima facie, Amar suffered a fatal brain injury, police sources said.

The software engineer had a bypass surgery in the past and apparently his body could not take the speed with which he was running on the treadmill, sources said. Due to shortness of breath, Amar might have collapsed, they said.

“Amar is an employee of IBM. His family has been informed. We are looking into the matter,” said DC (DD) Santosh Pandey, Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

A police officer said that there was no external injury on the body. Police have lodged an unnatural death case and interrogated Amar’s friend and others.

