Socio-Economic Review: Foodgrain production to drop by 10%, wheat and oilseeds to buck trend

With the state facing a severe water crisis following the drop in the water level at Sardar Sarovar dam, and the government already cutting off Narmada water supply to farmers in most parts of the state, the food grain production is likely to fall. According to the Socio-Economic Review 2017-18, which was released by the government in the Assembly on Tuesday, the foodgrain production is estimated to fall by 7.22 lakh tonnes, a drop of about 10 per cent as compared to 2016-17.

“As per the second advance estimates, production of foodgrains during 2017-18 is estimated at 66.88 lakh tonnes compared to 74.2 lakh tonnes last year,” stated the Socio-Economic Review for the year 2017-18. The biggest drop is expected to be in the production of bajra. Last year, Gujarat produced 9,31,000 tonnes of bajra. This year it is estimated to decline by 73 per cent at 2,47,000 tonnes.

Similarly, the production of jowar, which was 1,50,000 tonnes in 2016-17, is estimated to fall by 32 per cent. The production of rice is also expected to dip by nine per cent this fiscal. Wheat seems to be the only silver lining, considering that the water supply in the Narmada canal network dropped by February. The wheat production, which was 27,37,000 tonnes in 2016-17, is expected to rise by 11 per cent this year.

Another agriculture produce that will see a rise is in oilseed. It is expected to clock a seven per cent growth this year. Gujarat is seeing a fall in foodgrain production, despite the state receiving 909 mm of average rainfall during 2017 which was more than 727 mm received in 2016. In his budget speech, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, however, emphasised that his government “has accorded highest priority to agricultural sector growth by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity, irrigation facilities, and agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers and others besides providing adequate insurance coverage”.

Among the various subsidies provided in the budget, the state government has allocated Rs 1,921 crore for providing subsidised new agricultural power connections to 1.22 lakh farmers. Similarly, a provision of Rs 550 crore has been made to provide food at subsidised rates to families prioritised under the National Food Security Act. “Also, when prices of tomato and potato go down, transportation subsidy is provided and, in case of onion crop, production support is provided to protect the interests of the farmers. Thus, welfare of farmers is core to the developmental approach of our government,” he said.

A new scheme for giving assistance to fishermen for procuring modern engines to reduce expenditure on fuel has also been introduced in the Budget. It also provides Rs 102 crore for providing VAT reimbursement/subsidy on consumption of high speed diesel oil used in mechanised fishing boats. The total provision in the subhead “agriculture, farmers welfare and co-operation department” has been pegged at Rs 6,755 crore in the budget.

