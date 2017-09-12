Social security benefits: Verification drive to weed out bogus beneficiaries

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

To weed out bogus beneficiaries of social security schemes, the Haryana government has decided to hold a massive antecedent-verification drive across the state. The government will hold camps at block level, from September 18 to 23, to verify relevant documents of the beneficiaries for all social security pensions.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi, disclosed this here on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Last week, Social Justice and Empowerment Department had identified 3,42,135 beneficiaries who were drawing social security benefits under various pension schemes on the basis of ineligible or fake Aadhaar cards. All these beneficiaries’ accounts were de-activated. The pension for the month of August payable in September has not been sent to these beneficiaries. The pension is transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts by 10th of each month. After this, the total number of beneficiaries has come down to 21,21,893 lakh.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, and Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Ashok Khemka, who discovered the bogus beneficiaries last week, were also present at the meeting.

Bedi on Monday appealed to eligible beneficiaries to get their documents verified at these camps so that their pension, along with arrears, could be deposited in their accounts at the earliest. “If any eligible beneficiary is not able to get the documents verified at these camps due to any reason, he/she could get it done in the next two months at the district headquarters. Also, those beneficiaries who do not have Aadhaar Card could also get these made during that period and submit the documents to the department,” Bedi said.

Once the verification is complete, the state government said it would credit the pension into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries along with arrears.

