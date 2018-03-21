Social media use can make people egoist, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that use of apps and social media platforms can make people “egoist” and “self-centric” and has said he will never have Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, published on Sunday, Bhagwat said in reply to a question about usage of apps and social media , “They are useful instruments and should be used as per their utility. While doing so we should also understand their limitations and side-effects as well. They can make you egoist and self-centric.”

He added, “Social media means me, my, mine and I have to express my opinion on each and everything. Even after knowing that my opinion is part of a collective whole, still without waiting for the collective opinion, I post my opinion. Many a times it leads to misunderstandings, sometimes with our own people, and then you have to delete the same. This happens with many people including swayamsevaks.”

“Facebook by name itself represents your face as an individual and, therefore, tends to make you more self-centric. Self-projection has its limited importance at individual level but not at the organisational level. Therefore, the Sangh has its Facebook page and Twitter account, but not mine. And I will never have,” said the RSS chief.

