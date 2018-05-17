Social media should not be misused: Mamata Banerjee

Follow Us:
Social media should not be used to spread negativity or fake news, Banerjee said on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day today.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: May 17, 2018 11:01:07 am
NEET, Mamata Banerjee, west bengal cm, HRD minister Javadekar, Kolkata, kolkata news, indian express news West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today cautioned people over the misuse of social media. The social media should not be used to spread negativity or fake news, Banerjee said on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day today. “Today is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. In this day and age, we must not use social media and the internet to spread negativity or to malign others or spread fake news,” Banerjee tweeted this morning.

The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention and the creation of the International Telecommunication Union. The day is observed annually to help raise awareness about the advantages that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies can bring to societies and economies and ways to bridge the digital divide.

