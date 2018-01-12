Social media profile lands man in jail in 17-year-old case

Ahnish Bhatnagar was arrested from his rented accommodation in the Vaishali Nagar area here where he was living with a different identity Ahnish Bhatnagar was arrested from his rented accommodation in the Vaishali Nagar area here where he was living with a different identity

A man, who was absconding in a 17-year-old forgery case, landed in police net today due to his profile on social media, an official said.

Ahnish Bhatnagar was arrested from his rented accommodation in the Vaishali Nagar area here where he was living with a different identity, Ajay Sharma, station house officer, Malviya Nagar, said.

Bhatnagar had allegedly accumulated funds from clients for his company with a promise of high returns, but later wind up his office in 2001 to commit forgery running into lakhs, the official said.

He was arrested on the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, where a case was pending, Sharma said. Bhatnagar was on social media with a different name, he said.

A detailed investigation of his profile revealed that he was living in the Vaishali Nagar area from where he was arrested, the SHO said. Two other accused were absconding and Bhatnagar was being interrogated, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App