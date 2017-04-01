Social harmony can stop Dalits from conversion: Bauddh Sangh

National president of Bhartiya Bauddh Sangh Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul on Friday suggested that only social harmony could stop Dalits from converting into Muslims and Christians.

“Reservation should not be abolished. There should be no inequality, no untouchability and in the name of gau rakshsaks, they should not be beaten up,” said Rahul while addressing a press meet Friday in Ahmedabad.

He announced a Samrsata chetna yatra (social harmony march) from Babasaheb’s statue in Ahmedabad’s Sarangpur area on June 30 and claimed that representatives of gau rakshak sanghs, Bajrang Dal, RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations would also participate. “We have a message for all those who are misleading Dalits and converting them into Christians and Muslims-we all are one.”

He stated that the gau rakshaks, Bajrang Dal, RSS and VHP had to deliberate on social harmony if they considered Dalits as Hindus. “If they want to accept Dalits, then atrocities on them should be stopped and this disparity can be ended only through social harmony.”

Due to these distances and disparities in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattishgarh and Jharkhand, Dalits are moving towards other religions,” he said, referring to conversions.

He added those misusing gau raksha (protection of cows) and unleashing atrocities on Dalits in its name should be punished.

The sangh had got involveded in controversies post Una Dalit lynching incident when it claimed that the four youth, who were assaulted by cow vigilantes in Gujarat, would join a march organised in then poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in October 2016. These claims were later denied by the victims who termed it as an attempt to split the Dalit agitation.

When asked if he was with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Rahul said that he supported his ideology.

“He has said that reservation should not end till equality is achieved. I am with him.” Drawing parallels between Pandit Deendayal and Dr BR Ambedkar, he said “Both have struggled for Dalits and started a new revolution in the country… VHP, RSS and Bajrang Dal should fight against those who want to convert Dalits.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now