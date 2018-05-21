Sochi informal summit LIVE: PM Narendra Modi leaves for Russia, to meet President Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi today, as two take part in an informal summit. The summit is being held on the lines of the Wuhan informal summit between PM Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. The meeting between the two leaders is the first since the re-election of Putin as the President of Russia.
In a series of tweets — in Russian and then in English — on the eve of his visit to Russia, Modi said he looked forward to his meeting with Putin. “Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him,” Modi tweeted. During their informal summit in Sochi, the two leaders will primarily focus on global and regional issues, including the impact of the US decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal with Iran.
According to russiatrek.org, Sochi is Russia’s only subtropical resort city located in Krasnodar Krai, on the northeast coast of the Black Sea, 1,620 km south of Moscow. Sochi is informally referred to as the summer, the southern and resort “capital” of Russia. The city is a major transportation hub as well as a large economic and cultural center of the Black Sea coast. The territory of Sochi has an ancient history. The first people appeared in the vicinity of present Sochi about 400-350 thousand years ago.
Sochi was founded as a fort called Alexandria on April 21, 1838. The purpose of the construction of fortifications was the suppression of the slave trade and smuggling of weapons. In 1839, the fort received a new name - Navaginskaya fortress. During the Crimean War of 1853-1856, the local garrisons were transported to Novorossiysk, because of the English-French squadron that appeared in the Black Sea. In 1864, the fortress was rebuilt as Dahovsky fort. Since 1874, it was known as Dahovsky Posad, from 1896 - Sochi (after the name of the Sochi River, on the banks of which the fort was standing). On June 14, 1909, the first resort “The Caucasian Riviera” was opened. This date is the beginning of Sochi as a resort city. Sochi became a town in 1917.
During their informal summit in Sochi, the two leaders will primarily focus on global and regional issues, including the impact of the US decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal with Iran. “Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” Modi said in another tweet. Sources said the two leaders will meet for four to six hours for the “agendaless” talks, where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited. They said the issues may include economic impact on India and Russia in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, terrorism and matters relating to upcoming SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and BRICS summits.
09.40 am: Arrival in Sochi
01.05 pm: Restricted talks with President Vladimir Putin
02.00 pm: Lunch and Tete-e-Tete with President Vladimir Putin
03.45 pm: Visit to Moya Russia-Ethno Centre
05.00 pm: Visit to Sirius Educational Centre
06.10 pm: Departure for Delhi
The Prime Minister emplaned for Russia early morning and will reach the coastal city of Sochi at 09.40 am, where he will meet with President Vladimir Putin.
