Soaps to dalits: Congress demands Yogi apology, case against him

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI)

The Congress Sunday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tender an apology and a case be registered against him after reports emerged the state administration distributed soap and shampoo to Musahar dalit families ahead of a public meeting with him.

“A low level of untouchability was directly practised,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press briefing, referring to media reports about the incident. According to media reports, a day before Adityanath’s visit to Mainpur Deenapatti village in Kushinagar district on Thursday, Musahar Dalit families received two soaps and a sachet of shampoo, and instructions to “clean themselves” before attending the public meeting.

“They (BJP leaders) have insulted the entire community of that village and the very concept of dalits. The incident has depicted the true face of the BJP and particularly the RSS. I have clearly said that the chief minister doesn’t appear to be a yogi (renouncer) but a bhogi (materialistic).”

The Congress spokesperson also asked which part of the Constitution was the chief minister upholding by reflecting such a mindset. “The chief minister must immediately apologise to this community. Appropriate cases must be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him and his official army, which has practised this brazen and shocking form of untouchability,” said Singhvi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now