Snub to BJP? After hosting Amit Shah in Naxalbari, couple joins Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

BJP chief Amit Shah (left) and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in this combination picture. BJP chief Amit Shah (left) and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in this combination picture.

In a snub to the BJP, a tribal couple that opened their house in Naxalbari to party chief Amit Shah has joined the ruling Trinamool Congress party. According to reports, the couple – Raju and Gita Mahali – registered themselves at the party’s block office this morning. They were welcomed into the party by Tourism Minister Gautam Deb. Shah, during his tour of the area, stopped over at the Mahalis where he was served lunch on a banana leaf.

The move comes as a setback to the BJP which is looking to make inroads into West Bengal and uproot the Mamata Banerjee government. Shah, in April this year, was on a three-day visit to the state where he addressed party workers, assuring them that the BJP will form government in the next term.

“In last three days, I have interacted with the people of West Bengal. The kind of atrocities the state government has inflicted on the people of West Bengal has never been seen anywhere in the country after independence. You can never see the kind of poverty, which is visible in West Bengal, in any other state of the country. I assure you that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal the state will turn into a happy state like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana,” Shah had said.

Today’s developments have left state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh fuming. “The couple was kidnapped and forced to join the Trinamool,” he reportedly said, adding that their body language was indicative that the Trinamool Congress had forced them into joining the party.

Geeta Mahali, however, denied they were forced into joining the party. “We were not threatened, offered money or anything. We like Mamata Banerjee and so we have joined Trinamool,” Geeta Mahali reportedly said, according to NDTV.

