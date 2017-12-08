Snowshoe racer from India pleads guilty to endangering child

Top Stories
Hussain competed last February at the World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake. He was arrested after the competition.

By: AP | Updated: December 8, 2017 9:53 am
Snowshoe racer pleads guilty to endangering child A snowshoe racer from India has avoided a New York trial for sex abuse by pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.
A snowshoe racer from India has avoided a New York trial for sex abuse by pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports 25-year-old Tanveer Hussain is from the Kashmir region and entered the plea Wednesday in Essex County Court. Hussain now awaits deportation.

Hussain originally faced a felony charge of sexual abuse for what police termed “a passionate kiss” with a 12-year-old. There was no accusation of force, and no other allegations were made.

Hussain competed last February at the World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake. He was arrested after the competition.

The Essex County district attorney’s office says Hussain was offered the same deal after he was charged but claimed he was innocent and declined to accept it.

