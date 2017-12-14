Snowfall in Valley: Missing soldiers still not rescued, operation under way, says Army

Soon after the soldiers went missing, the Army assigned the rescue operation to special rescue teams from the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Soon after the soldiers went missing, the Army assigned the rescue operation to special rescue teams from the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Army’s rescue teams have not been able to locate the five missing soldiers in North Kashmir’s Gurez and Naugam sectors. On Tuesday, five soldiers went missing near the Line of Control in two separate incidents after heavy snowfall triggered avalanches and a snowstorm.

Soon after the soldiers went missing, the Army assigned the rescue operation to special rescue teams from the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School. A top official said that an expert team is already in Gurez trying to locate the soldiers. “Difficult weather conditions is hampering the rescue work, but the rescue operation is on,’’ he said.

Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express that Army teams have not yet been able to trace the soldiers.

On Monday, the Army had said that two soldiers slipped down the slope in Naugam sector and three others went missing from a forward post in Kanzalwan sub-sector (Gurez sector).

A senior officer said with time the rescue of soldiers, who are possibly alive, is becoming very difficult. “We are still hopeful and have kept our fingers crossed,’’ he said. The Met department has forecast improvement in weather conditions from Thursday.

