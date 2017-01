The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday due to snowfall. (Source: PTI) The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday due to snowfall. (Source: PTI)

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday due to snowfall. The closure followed fresh snowfall in Patnitop and Bannihal, officials said.

On Monday, one-way traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar had been allowed on the nearly 300 km long arterial road, the only all-weather road-link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.