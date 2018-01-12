SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court issues notice to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on CBI plea

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a plea by the CBI, challenging his discharge in the multi-crore SNC-Lavalin corruption case.

The case relates to the award of contracts for renovation of three hydroelectric projects in the state between 1995 and 1997, when Vijayan was the Electricity minister in the then CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government.

The bench of Justices N V Ramana and S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday stayed the trial against three other accused. “Let notice be issued in all the matters…. In the meantime, there shall be stay of trial until further orders,” the bench directed.

The CBI claimed that there was ample material to prima facie show conspiracy in the case, and the evidence can be appreciated at the trial stage. The appeal challenges the August 23 decision of Kerala High Court, which upheld a trial court order discharging Vijayan in the case that had set off a political storm in the state and even led to a tussle between Vijayan and CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan.

Appearing for the agency, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to issue notice to the parties.

Vijayan has denied the allegations and maintained that the case was “politically motivated”.

A designated CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram had discharged Vijayan and six other accused in the case on November 5, 2013. The CBI then approached the HC, which upheld the discharge of Vijayan and two others. The HC, however, set aside the discharge of three of the accused and directed that the case against them will stand revived in the trial court.

The MoU between Kerala State Electricity Board and Canadian firm Lavalin for renovation and modernisation of the hydroelectric projects was signed on August 10, 1995. The scandal came to light in an audit by Principal Accountant General of Audit (Kerala), who pegged the loss to exchequer at over Rs 300 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App