Snake venom worth Rs 100 crore seized in Barasat, three arrested

The three accused with the seized venom. (Express) The three accused with the seized venom. (Express)

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of CID on Tuesday seized snake venom worth around Rs 100 crore from Barasat in North 24 Parganas and arrested three persons in this connection.

CID officials posed as customers and lured the accused by offering them money and then caught them red handed. “In an operation with the assistance of BSF jawans, today SOG officials seized three jars containing snake venom worth Rs 100 crore,” said ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar.

The arrested have been identified as Narayan Das (26) of Madhyamgram, Debojyoti Bose (43) of Tollygunj and Budhhadev Khanra (40) of Jadavpur. The drug was brought to India from Bangladesh through Ghojadanga border and meant for delivery to Deganga in North 24 Parganas, sources said.

The CID officers, acting on a tip-off, had been tracking the accused since Friday, sources said. The accused trio were approached by the officers who posed as customers and offered to buy the venom. The trio had demanded Rs 5 lakh for a minimum quantity. To gain their confidence, the officers even showed them a briefcase full of notes, they added.

The trio fell into the trap and agreed to deliver the venom on Tuesday, as per sources. “When they came to deliver the venom, the CID caught them,” an officer told The Indian Express. CID sources said that this seizure is apparently their biggest haul of snake venom.

