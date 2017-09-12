Snake venom worth Rs 100 crore seized at Barasat, 3 held

Three persons were arrested after the jars containing the venom were seized from their possession. (Source: Twiiter/ANI) Three persons were arrested after the jars containing the venom were seized from their possession. (Source: Twiiter/ANI)

The CID today seized three jars of snake venom worth around Rs 100 crore from three persons at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district during a raid, a senior officer of the agency said. Three persons were arrested after the jars containing the venom were seized from their possession, he said.

State CID’s Special Operation Group (SOG) along with the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a raid at Barasat this morning and recovered three jars containing snake venom with a market value of Rs 100 crore, he said adding officers from the Forest department were also present. Narayan Das (26), Debojyoti Bose (43) and Buddhadev Khanra (40) were arrested and have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, the officer said.

