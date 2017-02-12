Two held for possessing rare red sand boa snake

Two persons have been arrested here for illegal possession of a red sand boa snake and allegedly attempting to sell it for Rs 50 lakhs, police said on Sunday. The rare red sand boa snakes fetch a huge price in the illegal wildlife market due to the belief that it brings luck to its owner and medicinal value, sub-inspector V S Dhumal of Tokawade police station under Murbad division said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The duo were identified as Ramdas Sable (23) and Chandrakant Davkhar (20). Both of them belong to Junnar in Pune district.

They were picked up on Friday when police intercepted them during nakabandi while they were travelling from Kalyan on a two-wheeler without a number plate.

When police quizzed them, a red sand boad was found with them. The two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.