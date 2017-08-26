Smriti Irani tweets advisory

I&B Minister Smriti Irani Friday evening tweeted, “Drawing attention of News Channels to Clause B of Fundamental Std. of NBSA refraining channels from causing panic, distress & undue fear.” Irani subsequently tweeted that her previous tweet “drawing attention” was an advisory issued by News Broadcasters Association (NBA), the parent entity of NBSA, or News Broadcasting Standards Authority.

The NBA had issued an advisory to news channels on reporting on violence after Friday’s conviction. Both NBA and Irani condemned the attack on journalists.

