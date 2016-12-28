Smriti Irani to video conference over tea with women from 10 cities

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani at the Make in India Summit, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani at the Make in India Summit, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

In an attempt to connect to women, especially college-going ones in the poll-bound state, the BJP is set to organise an event similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature outreach programme ‘Chai pe charcha’, next month. A programme called ‘Udaan’, scheduled for January 6, will have Union Minister Smriti Irani interacting via video-conferencing with women from 10 cities in UP over tea. Party sources said the interaction was planned as an attempt to get feedback regarding the effect of demonetisation on the BJP’s chances in the upcoming Assembly elections, with the Opposition repeatedly using it as a poll plank.

The programme will be organised by workers of the BJP’s women’s wing — Mahila Morcha. From a private university in Meerut, Irani will address the questions and demands of women in 10 cities, who will be communicating through a video-conferencing facility set up for them. The interactive session will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and telecast live on a particular TV channel.

The party’s video vans, which have been doing the rounds in each constituency, will also be stationed in their respective constituencies, where party workers have been asked to gather at least 500 women to watch the programme on big screens. BJP’s district units have also been asked to identify 10 villages in each of the 403 constituencies where they have to ensure that at least 50 to 60 women are assembled either at the house of party workers or at a common place where they can watch a live telecast of the event and served tea.

“At these places, party workers will collect feedback from the women about issues raised during the interaction, which will be forwarded to the party leadership,” said Anupama Jaiswal, BJP state general secretary, adding that the selection of cities for holding the interaction session is in process. Jaiswal said that the programme is aimed at gauging the expectations of women from the government so that more steps could be taken for their “empowerment”, due to which the programme has been named ‘Udaan’.

Kamlawati Singh, national general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, said ‘Udaan’ is aimed at “connecting women with BJP”.

“Udaan is another innovative idea through which women voters will be able to ask questions about social issues and schemes of the Centre. Women wing workers on booth and sector-levels will be engaged in holding the programme,” she added. Another BJP leader said that the interaction was planned in just 10 cities because it was expected that queries of women from other parts of the state would be similar, for example, regarding price rise, demonetisation, education and safety and security.