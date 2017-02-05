Latest News
Smriti Irani to Congress, SP: Clarify stand on triple talaq

When asked for comment on SP-Congress alliance’s slogan of — “UP ko yeh saath pasand hai,” Irani replied that SP and Congress leaders should speak on public issues.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:February 5, 2017 12:35 am
Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday demanded that Congress and the Samajwadi Party clear their stand on triple talaq issue.

Speaking to media in Lucknow, Irani said BJP has promised to take the opinion of Muslim women on the issue and will present it in the Supreme Court, where a case is pending. She said that leaders of Congress and SP should be clear on whether honour should be separate for Hindu and Muslim women.

