Smriti Irani takes oath as RS MP in Sanskrit, Amit Shah in Hindi

BJP chief Amit Shah greets Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah greets Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

UNION MINISTER Smriti Irani and BJP president Amit Shah took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, taking the pledge in Sanskrit and Hindi, respectively. Both leaders were elected from Gujarat in a high-pitched election, in which the BJP also tried to wrest a third Rajya Sabha seat by fielding another nominee against the Congress’s Ahmed Patel. Patel scraped through.

While Shah makes his debut as an MP, this will be the second term for Irani, who first became a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat in 2011. They were administered the oath in Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s chamber. The two MPs were accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others, were also present.

After the oath, Shah and his wife called on BJP patriarch L K Advani at his residence to seek his blessings, party leaders said. Irani has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha election twice – in 2004 against Congress’s Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi, and in 2014 against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

The entry of Shah into Rajya Sabha takes place at a time the BJP has made it even with Congress in the Upper House as far as numbers are concerned, and the House has M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president, as its chairman. In Rajya Sabha, Shah is expected to sharpen the BJP’s positioning on issues and its counter-offensive to the Opposition, which has, often taking advantage of its numerical superiority, put the government in a corner.

