Smriti Irani ‘stalking’ case: Four DU students booked for stalking, intent to insult modesty of woman

The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against four people for allegedly stalking Union Minister Smriti Irani last year (Express Archive) The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against four people for allegedly stalking Union Minister Smriti Irani last year (Express Archive)

The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against four people for allegedly stalking Union Minister Smriti Irani last year while she was returning to her residence in Chanakyapuri in the national capital from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The accused have been booked for stalking, criminal intimidation and intention to insult modesty of a woman, reported news agency ANI.

The four accused are students of Ram Lal Anand college, under Delhi University, who were allegedly in an inebriated state at the time. The students reportedly used “unwanted” words and gestures as well. They were caught chasing Irani’s car near the Myanmar Embassy in Lutyens’ Zone in April last year and arrested. They were later released on bail.

One of the accused was later quoted apologising to Irani. He had said, “We four were returning from our friend’s birthday party. We do agree that we have flouted the rules. We were making a video for Instagram and the music in the car was loud. We were just making funny videos. When we overtook the car, we didn’t know that Smriti Irani was there in it. We would have not done this if we knew that it was Smriti Irani’s car,” reported ANI.

