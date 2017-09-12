A failed dynast spoke about his failed political journey: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi’s US address

Smriti Irani (Source: ANI) Smriti Irani (Source: ANI)

Hours after Rahul Gandhi’s address at University of California, Berkeley, on Tuesday, Union Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani launched a broadside against the Congress vice-president, calling him a “failed dynast”. “A failed dynast today chose to speak about his failed political journey in USA,” Irani told reporters in New Delhi.

Besides acknowledging shortcomings within the Congress party, Gandhi, in his speech, attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax. He also blamed Modi for the worsening situation in Kashmir Valley.

Calling out Gandhi for saying that India runs on dynasty, Irani underlined that Prime Minister Modi comes from a humble background, President Ram Nath Kovind from a margianalised community, and Vice-President Hamid Ansari is a farmer’s son. “Having these three dignitaries at the highest constitutional posts in the country, shows that Indian democracy chose merit over dynasty,” she said. “The fact that he (Rahul Gandhi) says dynasts and dynasties is the very fulcrum of India in itself is an anomaly.”

Terming Gandhi’s acknowledgement of Congress’s arrogance as a “political confession”, the BJP leader also asked him and his party to introspect. She said his “belittling” remarks against Prime Minister Modi are not surprising but expected. “But after failing to connect with the people of India, he chooses a platform of convenience to berate his political opponents. However, this is also for the first time that he has publicly declared that PM Modi is a better communicator than him. PM Modi has huge mandate and enjoys resounding support from the masses because of his policies.”

Criticising him for raising Indian issues on an international platform, Irani said, “In a country where people didn’t accept his party, he’s going to an international forum to speak about his failed political journey. When the Congress was in power, then why did Rahul not correct the mistakes of the government? With every issue that he raises, social or political, why doesn’t he come and talk to us.” She also said before talking about India’s development on international platforms, he should talk about the progress that he has made in Amethi.

On Gandhi’s comments that terrorism increased in the Valley under the NDA rule, she said the Indian security forces have conducted major operations in the recent times and that his remarks showed that “politics is more important and not the interest of the nation for him.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, during his address in UC Berkeley, said, “Actually most parties in India have that problem. So don’t give us stick because Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son is a dynast….Even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. That is how India runs. Don’t get after me because that is how the entire country is running.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd