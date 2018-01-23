Smriti Irani: Panchajanya, Organiser best examples of liberalism

Smriti Irani at Parliament. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) Smriti Irani at Parliament. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

APPLAUDING THE journalism done over the last seven decades by RSS mouthpieces Panchajanya and Organiser, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Monday called them “best example of liberalism” since they provided space to critics of the Sangh’s ideology,

Speaking at an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the publications, Irani said Panchajanya and Organiser are the “best examples of liberalism”, as they gave space to those who disagreed with their ideology. She cited examples of Ram Manohar Lohia, Vasant Sathe and K M Munshi, who had written for either of the magazines.

Irani said, “Kuch log yeh maante hai ki freedom of speech, expression aur liberalism ko woh swayam hi paribhaashit karte hain (some people believe that only they can define freedom of speech, expression and liberalism.)”

Irani said, “When we discuss the media today, the journalist is somewhat caught in issues of ad sales.” The journalist, she said, is either compelled or directed to produce a report for maximum eyeballs. In this atmosphere, Panchajanya and Organiser have been published by Bharat Prakashan for 70 years not just with “rashtra bhakti (patriotism) but also with rashtra shakti (power of the nation),” she said.

Speaking at the event, RSS’s publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya compared Jawaharlal Nehru University with Banaras Hindu University: “Kabhi kabhi main mazaak mein kehta hoon ki Bharat ki a-Bhartiya avdharana ka ek symbolic kendra agar JNU hai, toh Bharat ki Bhartiya avdharana ka symbolic kendra BHU hai (sometimes I say in jest that if JNU is a symbolic centre of India’s un-Indian thoughts, then BHU is the centre of its Indian thoughts).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App