Smriti Irani lectures on broadcast models

Regional broadcasters should get as much importance in the country as those who are based in Delhi or broadcast in English, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and for Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani said. She said the broadcasters are now understanding the power of regional languages.

She said that the “model structure of broadcasting “ should focus on viewership that is more democratized, and should be “based on an accurate measurement system that reflects the strength of regional languages” and different tastes of viewers. Irani added that such structures should bridge “the divide on issues related to agenda setting, creative content and revenue between the mainstream and regional platforms”.

The I&B minister said this during her Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture in Delhi. The topic of her lecture was “Model for Broadcast landscape for Democracies”.

As an “ideal” example, Irani mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s weekly Mann ki Baat on All India Radio “how a technology platform blended PM’s message with citizen understanding and awareness of the issues highlighted by him in each episode”.

She called the most of private broadcast news as becoming a “spectator sport”. Technology, she said has “blurred the lines between content and broadcast”. As a consequence, Irani said that some sections of the media “adhered to codes, ethics and conduct rules, the other segment was driven by rush for TRP’s”. With the advent of social media now and the media trends, headlines compete with hashtags now. “This was extremely important in the light of the social media explosion taking place in the country which provided a new pathway for information dissemination.”

On the topic of the role of the public broadcaster she congratulated Prasar Bharati for its work. Public broadcasters need to put public interest before business and private interests, the minister said. “It was incumbent upon Prasar Bharati to speak freely and fairly for the progress of the nation.” She also asked Prasar Bharati to “weave stories on the lives of ordinary people which could have an impact both within India and abroad”.

Irani said that I&B ministry will promote the concept of “Design Thinkers” for content generation in the digital space, for young to integrate communications using internet, mobile content, animation and also gaming.

The memorial lecture, hosted by the All India Radio was founded in 1955. The inaugural lecture was delivered by C Rajagopalachari, and other previous speakers include Zakir Hussain, Morarji Desai, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam among others.

