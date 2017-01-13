Smriti Irani lauds PM Modi, takes on Rahul Gandhi

Smriti Irani at the Vibrant Summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Javed Raja Smriti Irani at the Vibrant Summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Javed Raja

Even as she sidestepped a query on demonetisation from the media on the sidelines of a textile seminar held at the Vibrant Summit on Thursday, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had a day ago charged Modi with instilling a climate of fear in the country through demonetisation.

She said, “Vibrant Summit began when Modiji was CM of the state. I have contested the 2014 polls from Amethi. The person who in his 10-year-old political career has not developed Amethi is giving his views on the man who brought the state Gujarat on the global map as an economic power in his 10-year rule. If you compare their work, then you will know on what basis people choose to repose their faith in Narendra Modi and not in Rahul Gandhi.”

Calling Gujarat the very core of textile sector in the country, Irani said that the MoUs worth Rs 8,835 crore were signed by textile players at the summit Thursday in her presence.

“Through Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, I have seen MoUs worth Rs 8,835 crore being signed, which is indicative of the fact that people put their faith in the prospects of Gujarat on a global scale. I believe that the opportunities that are envisaged in these MoUs range from the establishment of a textile park to spinning processing carpet development knitting and upgradation and strengthening of textile machinery in various units. 88 % of SSI units which have received capital subsidy under Govt of India’s Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) are from Gujarat.