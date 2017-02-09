Smriti Irani hits back at Congress; ‘using terms like kutta in Parliament reflect their mindset’

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo) Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo)

Union miniter Smriti Irani has hit out at Congress for their repeated attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comparing him with Hitler and Mussolini. In a series of tweet, Irani said Congress’ argument on the floor of the house is very painful. “Calling Prime Minister Hitler, Mussolini, Gaddafi & using terms like ‘kutta’ during Parliamentary proceedings reflect mindset of Congress. People who have repeatedly compromised dignity of the nation today attack the PM under the guise of being ‘guardians’ of democracy. As a citizen of India, it is painful to see Congress taking level of debate and argument on the floor of the house to a new low,” tweeted Irani.

During a debate in Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had claimed that ‘not even a dog’ from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fought for the country’s freedom. “People such as Gandhiji, Indiraji sacrificed their lives for the country’s unity, who was there from your side? Not even a dog,” Kharge had said.

Modi had strongly replied to Kharge’s comment on Tuesday, saying “Hum kutton wali parampara se pale bade nahin hain.” (We have not been brought up in a dog-like loyal tradition.) Modi added, “Inkey mooh se sunne ko nahi mila hai ki koi Bhagat Singh, Azad bhi they; inko lagta hai ki aazadi sirf ek pariwaar ne dilayi hai.” (The Congress has never spoken of the contribution of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Azad. They think only one family has given us freedom.)

