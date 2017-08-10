Smriti Irani calls Sonia’s speech on the anniversary of Quit India Movement ‘pitiable lament’

Irani wrote in a note on Facebook titled ‘Do or Die — PM talks to Nation. (File Photo) Irani wrote in a note on Facebook titled ‘Do or Die — PM talks to Nation. (File Photo)

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday called Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on the Quit India Movement’s 75th anniversary a “long, pitiable lament”. “Bent upon proving that blood is thicker than water, she dwelt at length only on (Jawaharlal) Nehru and his stint in jail. Such assertions that challenge the memory and sense of history of Indians are entirely conceited and inward-looking,” Irani wrote in a note on Facebook titled ‘Do or Die — PM talks to Nation.

Sonia remembers family’. She wrote that there are certain events when politicians are expected to rise above partisan considerations to tap into a “latent sense of ‘we’ feeling that helps forge national identity”. Irani added that Sonia failed that test of leadership “when she chose to reduce her speech in Parliament into a long, pitiable lament over the loss of control Nehru dynasty wielded”. ENS

