Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi, says he has no time for Amethi people

Stepping up attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Amethi MP has no time for the people of his constituency.

She also accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of doing little for the development of the district.

“When I came here in 2014, I saw that it is in the grip of a political family. The political family has not thought about the development of Amethi and its people. Another point of concern is that a Member of Parliament does not have any time for his constituency and people,” the BJP leader said.

Irani, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Rahul in Amethi, was addressing a bakery training programme on the campus of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University on the second day of her two-day trip.

She also said that addressing the Congress vice-president as ‘Yuvraj’ (prince) is an “insult” to democracy.

“In a democratic country like India eulogising Rahul Gandhi with the title of Yuvraj is an insult to democracy,” the Union Textiles Minister said.

Addressing the gathering, minister of state for Vocational Education and Skill Development Suresh Pasi said that very soon four Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) would come in Amethi, which have been approved by the government.

“The buildings of the ITIs will be ready by June this year,” Pasi said.

Referring to Pasi, Irani tweeted, “A moment of pride for me to witness a samanya karyakarta of Amethi Suresh Pasi giving his first public address as Minister of State, GoUP.”

Earlier in the day, Irani held meetings with officials of Amethi district administration to ensure that schemes including those related to education, water, health and irrigation are implemented in a time-bound manner.

The Union minister also tweeted that she facilitated interaction of citizens with the DM and the SP of Amethi and both assured speedy redressal of their grievances.

Yesterday, Irani in one of her tweets said, “Day ends on a celebratory note, as I meet birthday boy Harshit – a karyakarta’s son who turned 8 today.”

The 41-year-old Union minister also held a community meal for party workers. “Adding special touch to the evening was Banwari ji’s famous meetha pan,” Irani said in her tweet.

