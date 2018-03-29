Smriti Irani attacks Kapil Sibal over 2013 land deal with ‘money launderer’, Cong leader dismisses claims

Congress leader Kapil Sibal dismissed Smriti Irani’s claims and called it the government’s attempt to divert attention from the ongoing CBSE paper leak row. (File) Congress leader Kapil Sibal dismissed Smriti Irani’s claims and called it the government’s attempt to divert attention from the ongoing CBSE paper leak row. (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday attacked senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his role in a land deal with an alleged money launderer and asked party chief Rahul Gandhi for an explanation over the same. Sibal, however, immediately dismissed the minister’s claims and called it the government’s attempt to divert attention from the ongoing CBSE paper leak row.

Referring to news reports, Irani, while addressing the media in the national capital, said, “The person who was being probed by CBI for bribery during UPA government and against whom South African journalists leveled charges of money laundering, from him, Kapil Sibal and his wife got the ownership of a company named Grand Castello.”

Upping the ante against Congress chief Rahul, Irani asked if Sibal’s deal with the alleged money launderer was acceptable to the Congress leadership. “Is this politically acceptable to Rahul Gandhi? Is it so natural for the Congress leadership to shake hands with money launderers?” she asked.

Sibal, on the other hand, rubbished the union minister’s claims and said he had brought the concerned company from his “earnings, tax for which was paid by me”. “A person who does not know the meaning of money laundering, is making allegations? She hasn’t said what wrong have I done. Yes, I bought the company, does anyone mind? I paid and did so from my earnings, tax for which was paid by me, but no one saw it,” he said.

He added, “We thought she’ll talk about the CBSE paper leak but it seems she isn’t worried about the students who’ll have to re-appear for their exams. I thought Union Minister Smriti Irani understands the anguish of students. But BJP workers are interested in making allegations against others and not interested in the administration.”

Sibal said that the BJP leaders should instead explain their relations with alleged money launderers like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. “The BJP leaders should infact talk about their relationship with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi,” he said.

As per reports and news agency ANI, Sibal and his wife reportedly purchased a land valued at Rs 89 crore in New Delhi by paying less amount for acquiring the holding company, during the former’s tenure as Law Minister under the UPA regime in 2013. The media report added that the duo allegedly bought 100 percent shares – 50 percent each – in a company that had a paid-up capital of Rs one lakh.

